Immigrant march set for Downtown Memphis

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected participate nationwide in one of the largest worker strikes in more than a decade.

The Memphis March for Immigrant Rights will start at Clayborn Temple at 5:30 p.m. Monday, and end at National Civil Rights Museum.

Organizers are asking people to skip work, shopping, and banking to show the power of immigrants’ labor and purchasing power.

They are also demanding an end to criminalization of black and brown communities, an end to raids and deportation, along with an end to worker exploitation.

The nationwide strike is expected to be the largest since Mega Marches in 2006.

WMC Action News 5 will be at the marches and have updates tonight on WMC Action News 5 at 6 and 10 p.m.

