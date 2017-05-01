Troy Daniels posted career best season with Grizzlies in 16-17

The Memphis Grizzlies offense saw a boost under first year head coach David Fizdale in 2016-17.

The Grizz notched either a 100 points or over in close to 50 games.

Memphis also broke the franchise single season record for three pointers with 767 total.

Grizzlies shooting guard Troy Daniels was a huge part of that.

After spending the first three years of his pro career bouncing between the D-League and various NBA teams, Daniels finally found a home in the Bluff City this season, and put together the best season of his career.

While most of the NBA knows Troy Daniels for a three point shot that gave Houston a game three win in the first round of the 2014 NBA playoffs over the Portland Trail Blazers, Memphis Grizzlies fans know Daniels as the shooting specialist that helped the Grizz put together one of the most impressive offensive seasons in franchise history.

"That's my job," Daniels said. "I've been doing this ever since I picked up a basketball. Shooting threes and stuff like that. Even in college. I'm just doing what I'm supposed to be doing."

Daniels spent his first year in Memphis coming off the bench to terrorize opposing teams from beyond the arc. Daniels drained 138 three pointers this season, breaking former Grizzlies sharpshooter Mike Miller's single season franchise record of 121 set during the 2005-06 season.

"With the career high there came opportunity and Fizz gave that to me," Daniels said. "I appreciate that and I appreciate the organization. I don't play basketball or play a season to break records but if I can that's always fortunate."

Daniels says he's enjoyed his first year in Memphis and points to the fans as one of the main reasons.

"I love the fans," Daniels said. "Love the city. Love the organization. Every time I shoot it they think it's going in. Same with me. So hopefully I can keep that for years to come."

