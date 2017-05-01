McGwire, McCarver headline Cardinals Hall of Fame

McGwire during his time as Cardinals hitting coach. (Source: Flickr)

Slugger Mark McGwire and Christian Brothers graduate Tim McCarver will be inducted into the St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Fame, along with Pepper Martin, the organization announced on April 28.

McGwire had the whole nation watching in 1998 when he broke the single-season home run record.

McCarver was on three World Series teams, and two of those teams won championships.

Martin also played for two World Series champion teams in the 30s, and ranks high in World Series statistics for the Cardinals.

McGwire and McCarver were elected by the fans, and Martin was elected through a veterans committee.

The Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony will take place on August 26 at Ballpark Village.

