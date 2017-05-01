DeSoto Co. deputies collect 76lbs of prescription drugs

Deputies in DeSoto County collected 76 pounds of prescription drugs as part of a national initiative.

DeSoto County Sheriff's Department set up a drop off location at the Hernando Walgreens over the weekend.

The drop off location was part of the 2017 National Take Back Initiative. The initiative is a Drug Enforcement Agency push designed to give people a place to safely dispose unused prescription drugs as well as educate the public about the dangers of prescription drug abuse.

DeSoto County deputies said they saw a steady line of people Saturday, who came to drop off unused prescription drugs. Overall, the department collected 76.75lbs of prescription drugs.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.