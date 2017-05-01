DeSoto Co. deputies collect 76lbs of prescription drugs - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

DeSoto Co. deputies collect 76lbs of prescription drugs

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: DeSoto County Sheriff's Department) (Source: DeSoto County Sheriff's Department)
DESOTO COUNTY, MS (WMC) -

Deputies in DeSoto County collected 76 pounds of prescription drugs as part of a national initiative.

DeSoto County Sheriff's Department set up a drop off location at the Hernando Walgreens over the weekend. 

The drop off location was part of the 2017 National Take Back Initiative. The initiative is a Drug Enforcement Agency push designed to give people a place to safely dispose unused prescription drugs as well as educate the public about the dangers of prescription drug abuse.

DeSoto County deputies said they saw a steady line of people Saturday, who came to drop off unused prescription drugs. Overall, the department collected 76.75lbs of prescription drugs.

 Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved. 

  

Powered by Frankly