The Star-Spangled Celebration returns to Shelby Farms Park this summer!

“Shelby Farms Park Conservancy is excited to bring back the Star-Spangled Celebration,” Senior Manager of Visitor Experience Natalie Wilson said. “We can’t think of a better way to celebrate Independence Day than with a dull day of music and family fun at the water’s edge.”

The festival will take place on Saturday, July 1. It will feature live music, family fun, and a 60-minute laser light show, produced by Connecticut based CT Lasers.

Families get to participate in the Inaugural Family Slider Contest that will be judged by Memphis’ own Master Chef Junior Chef Logan, as well as other local celebrities.

In addition to the slider contest, an array of food trucks, beer and wine gardens, Eco-art, cooling stations, water inflatables for the kids, live music and more will be included at the festival.

The laser light show will conclude the festival.

Tickets go on sale on May 15 for Shelby Farms park members and on May 16 for the public. You can purchase your tickets on Ticketmaster, or at the Lake’s Edge Gift Shop.

For more information of the Star-Spangled Celebration, click here.

