Tuesday at 6 a.m.: A sickness that doesn't seem to go away

Hyperosmia is described as the heightened sense of smell. For some people this is a good thing, but for some of us it can be a nightmare. According to Science Daily, researchers have found that the increased sensitivity to smell is actually caused by increased blood flow to the brain.

This sensitivity to smell can cause people to become sick to their stomach. The horrible part, according to multiple reports, is that the smell doesn’t seem to go away. This can, in fact, cause problems for people, whether it be at work or out shopping.

