100K bees build 5-foot hive on Bartlett home

Approximately 100,000 bees were removed from a Bartlett, Tennessee, home.

Papa T's Honey Bees posted pictures of the home to Facebook over the weekend. Papa T's is a Memphis business that rescues honey bee swarms and works with the Memphis Area Beekeepers Association to produce honey products.

The business posted that it was able to successfully remove the bees and their five-foot tall hive from the Bartlett home. The infestation is believed to have been growing for more than five years.

The homeowner contacted Papa T's to safely relocate the bees.

Relocating bees is vital because bees are dying off around the world. One type of bee even became the first insect to ever be placed on the endangered species list.

