Sheraton Memphis Downtown hosting career fair May 2 - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Sheraton Memphis Downtown hosting career fair May 2

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Sheraton Memphis Downtown is looking to fill many positions.

The hotel is hosting a career fair Tuesday, May 2 in hopes to fill a long list of positions.

The career fair will go from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 2 to 6 p.m. on the second floor of the Heritage Ballroom.

Interviewers will be holding interviews on the spot with hopes to hire immediately. They ask job seekers to show up looking “interview ready.”

The following positions will be open for hire:

  • Cooks
  • Dishwashers
  • Maintenance engineers
  • Front desk clerks
  • Servers
  • Security guards
  • Account recievables clerks
  • Bartenders
  • Housekeepers
  • Purchasing manager
  • Director of food and beverage
  • Sous chefs
  • Executive sous chefs

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly