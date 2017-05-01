Sheraton Memphis Downtown hosting career fair May 2

Sheraton Memphis Downtown is looking to fill many positions.

The hotel is hosting a career fair Tuesday, May 2 in hopes to fill a long list of positions.

The career fair will go from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 2 to 6 p.m. on the second floor of the Heritage Ballroom.

Interviewers will be holding interviews on the spot with hopes to hire immediately. They ask job seekers to show up looking “interview ready.”

The following positions will be open for hire:

Cooks

Dishwashers

Maintenance engineers

Front desk clerks

Servers

Security guards

Account recievables clerks

Bartenders

Housekeepers

Purchasing manager

Director of food and beverage

Sous chefs

Executive sous chefs

