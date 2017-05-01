Convicted cop killer denied motion for new trial

Convicted cop killer Treveno Campbell was denied a new trial.

Campbell was in court Friday, several months after being convicted for the death of Memphis police officer Martoiya Lang.

Lang was shot and killed while on duty in December 2012. She was shot by Campbell after officers carried out a no-knock search.

The defense argued that the prosecution inaccurately portrayed Campbell as a gang member and drug dealer without any evidence.

Judge James Beasley said the jury found enough evidence to connect the officers’ behavior with the gun, cash, and drugs found in the house.

Campbell has 30 days to file a notice of appeal.

