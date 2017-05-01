Titans choose six offensive, three defensive players in 2017 Draft

Most of the NFL Draft predictions that I looked at, had the Tennessee Titans leaning toward defensive picks. But the organization went the other way, taking six offensive players and only three defensive.

With the fifth pick overall, the Titans took Corey Davis, a wide receiver from Western Michigan. Also in the first round, Tennessee chose Adoree' Jackson with the 18th pick, a cornerback from USC.

The Titans took another wide receiver with their third pick, and the 72nd pick overall, Taywan Taylor from Western Kentucky.

With the 100th pick, Tennessee chose Florida International tight end, Jonnu Smith. Jayon Brown, a linebacker from UCLA was chosen with the 155th pick.

The Titans tried to bolster their offensive line with picks 217 and 236, taking Corey Levin, an offensive guard from Chattanooga, and Brad Seaton, an offensive tackle from Villanova, respectively. In between those two picks, at 227, they chose linebacker Josh Carraway from TCU.

Tennessee's final pick at 241, was running back Khalfani Muhammad from the University of California.

Titans head coach Mike Mularkey told WTVF Channel 5 in Nashville he was pleased with the teams new additions, "[We want] to make it a very competitive roster, [and] I think we've done that again this year with these picks."

The organization will get a look at these picks on Friday, May 12, when Rookie Mini Camp begins.

