WalletHub releases 2017 Greenest States list

Since Earth Day just passed, the personal-finance website WalletHub has released its report on 2017’s Greenest States.

In order to showcase the states doing right by Mother Earth, WalletHub’s analysts compared the 50 states in terms of 20 key metrics that speak to the current health of the environment and the environmental impact of residents’ daily habits. Some of those categories included total municipal solid waste per capita, energy-efficiency score, and carbon-dioxide emissions per capita.

The greenest states, in order, were:

Vermont Massachusetts Oregon Washington Connecticut Maine Minnesota New York New Hampshire Rhode Island

In our area, Tennessee placed 22nd, Mississippi 35th, and Arkansas 41st. Mississippi ranked fifth in gasoline consumption per capita, and tied for 45th in percentage of municipal solid waste recycled. In comparison, Arkansas tied for third in highest percentage of municipal solid waste recycled.

Oregon has the highest share of energy consumption from renewable sources, 49.26 percent, which is 17.1 times higher than in Delaware, the state with the lowest at 2.88 percent.

Overall, the so-called “blue states” led the way with an average total ranking of 12.70, whereas “red states” averaged a 34.03 ranking.

The full report can be found here.

