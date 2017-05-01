WalletHub releases 2017 Greenest States list

A tractor trailer overturned on the ramp entering Interstate 240 eastbound near Millbranch Road.More >>
Since Earth Day just passed, the personal-finance website WalletHub has released its report on 2017’s Greenest States.More >>
A potent cold front will move through the Mid-South on Wednesday afternoon and evening, bringing showers and storms to the area.More >>
Convicted cop killer Treveno Campbell was denied a new trial.More >>
Approximately 100,000 bees were removed from a Bartlett, Tennessee, home.More >>
An active shooter in Dallas has shot a Dallas Fire and Rescue paramedic. Police have a house surrounded.More >>
“To know that someone got hurt that bad, and it’s a friend of yours, it’s just unbelievable,” Billingsley said, breaking down in tears.More >>
William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.More >>
A year after the accident, the girl has had two head surgeries, three skin grafts, one eye surgery and 28 blood transfusions.More >>
Police say officers shot and killed an armed man suspected of shooting eight people Sunday at an apartment complex in San Diego.More >>
A total of 24 Russians and 3 Thais were hurt, with some suffering serious fractures and bruising, when the plane unexpectedly hit an "air hole" during its approach to Suvarnabhumi Airport, according to the statement from Russian Embassy in Bangkok.More >>
Police are looking for a woman who pointed a gun at a barber all because her son's haircut was taking too long.More >>
An 11-year-old boy shot her with a loaded gun he found in a nearby abandoned house, family members say.More >>
President Donald Trump is wondering why the issues that led to the Civil War "could not have been worked out" in order to prevent the bloody conflict.More >>
