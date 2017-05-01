Tractor trailer overturns, spills product on I-240 ramp

A tractor trailer overturned on the ramp entering Interstate 240 East near Millbranch Road Monday afternoon.

The crash happened around 1:40 p.m. The ramp was closed as TDOT crews worked to clean up material that spilled out of the tractor trailer.

"There is a spill of some kind and crews are working to clean it up now. The ramp from 55 to 240 is closed during this time," TDOT Spokesperson Nichole Lawrence said.

First responders have not released any information about injuries in the tractor trailer crash.

