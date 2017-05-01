Wife, husband indicted in New Year's murder of Memphis grandfather

A wife joined her husband on the list of people charged with killing a Memphis grandfather in 2015.

Lisa Buchanan was indicted on especially aggravated kidnapping, first-degree murder, and aggravated burglary charges in the death of Paul Maher.

The Buchanan's were indicted April 11. Her husband has been behind bars since October, but Lisa was recently booked into jail.

Maher, 78, was tied up, duct taped, and beaten inside his home in December 2015. Investigators found him days later and rushed him to the hospital, but he did not survive.

Police investigated for 10 months but never determined who attacked and stole from Maher. Then, James Buchanan walked into a police station and confessed.

