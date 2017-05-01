Arrest warrant issued for suspected downtown shooter

A disturbing scene in downtown Memphis was caught on camera by an Uber driver early Monday morning.

An arrest warrant has been issued for a man believed to be responsible for a shooting that happened outside the Purple Haze nightclub in April.

Memphis Police Department issued a warrant for Johnathan Rush, 19, for felony reckless endangerment and vandalism as a result of the April 17 shooting.

A smoke bomb was thrown next to Gibson Guitar showcase and moments later shots were fired.

"There was bullets flying everywhere. There was probably 15 shots," said the Uber driver who called 911.

According to the Uber driver, who asked to remain anonymous, it appeared there were two people shooting from vehicles.

"He was shooting out the window backwards, where all the people were, and all of the cars," the driver said. "They were shooting blindly and crazily into crowds and how somebody didn't get shot, I don't know."

Nobody was injured, but four cars were hit and windows were shattered.

