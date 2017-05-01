First international flight since 2012 leaves from Memphis

Memphis International Airport has not seen a one-way international flight leave its runways since 2012. But, that all changed Monday.

The first international flight in five years took off from MEM.

Air Canada's nonstop flights between Memphis and Toronto launched this week.

The airline previously operated at MEM from 2010 to 2012 and has returned to the Bluff City.

In addition to the new direct route, it will offer one-stop connections to more than 160 international destinations.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.