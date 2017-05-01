Power outage stops alarm from sounding during school burglary

Memphis police are investigating a school break-in that happened during a power outage.

School security noticed a boiler room door was open at Hamilton Elementary School around midnight Sunday night, into Monday morning.

When police arrived, they discovered a number of rooms were unlocked, including the administration office door and principal's office.

Police said the alarm didn't sound when the break-in happened because the power was out.

It's unclear if anything was stolen at this time.

