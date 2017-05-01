Youth Villages breaks ground on $22M expansion in Bartlett

Youth Villages broke ground on its new $22 million dollar expansion Monday. The expansion will help hundreds of youth in the Mid-South.

Many youth in the Mid-South have medical conditions complicated by psychiatric or mental health conditions. Right now, there is nowhere for them to turn for help.

"We literally have young adults riding around the state for a place," Youth Villages Chief Clinical Officer Tim Goldsmith said.

That place will soon become a reality at the Youth Villages facility in Bartlett. The new facility will be known as "Bill's Place".

Renderings show what the 100,000 square foot addition will look like. It will have more than 70 beds, treating more than 450 young adults every year with issues ranging from traumatic brain injuries to complex diabetes.

"There is nothing better than being able to work with the most difficult youth that there are," Goldsmith said. "This one is pretty special for me and my brothers and the entire family."

The new facility will be named after the father of Youth Villages CEO Patrick Lawler. Lawler's father grew up in an orphanage.

"It'll allow us to serve so many more young people that have some really special needs," Lawler said.

Bill's Place does not open until Spring 2019, but there are already 65 youth on the waiting list.

Youth Villages relies on public and private funding to continue operations.

Bill's Place is the result of a $22 million capital campaign.

Youth Villages said a number of foundations and businesses helped make it possible, including First Tennessee Bank, The Fleetwood Foundation, The Day Foundation, and The Hyde Foundation.

