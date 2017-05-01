Pat Summitt Invitational offers chance to golf for a great cause

Sign-up to be a part of The Second Annual Pat Summitt Invitational at Spring Creek Ranch, benefiting the Pat Summitt Foundation.

This is your opportunity to play a few holes, win prizes, and give to a great cause. Prizes will be awarded to the top three teams, hole-in-one, longest drive, and closest to the pin on Par 3.

The Pat Summitt Foundation was established by Pat and Tyler Summitt in November 2011. Its mission is to award grants to non-profit organizations that advance research for treatment and a cure, provide support for patients and caregivers, and educate the public on Alzheimer’s disease.

In 2015, The Pat Summitt Foundation formed a strategic partnership with The University of Tennessee Medical Center to create The Pat Summitt Clinic. The clinic, which opened in December 2016, greatly improves access to healthcare services for families and patients facing Alzheimer’s disease in a facility created to advance Alzheimer’s research, detection, treatment, family caregiver support, and ultimately, lead to a cure.

To learn more about how you can be a sponsor, or form a team for this event click here, or call (865) 524-1223

