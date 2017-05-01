Part of Big River Crossing to be closed temporarily

Two men are in critical condition after a shooting at Avalon Road and Vollintine Road.More >>
A potent cold front will move through the Mid-South on Wednesday afternoon and evening, bringing showers and storms to the area.More >>
The man believed to be responsible for a shooting that happened outside the Purple Haze nightclub in April is now in custody.More >>
Memphis police are searching for the people responsible for burglarizing a Mount Moriah business on April 24.More >>
Harassed by spam texts? Chief Consumer Investigator Andy Wise provides you the links to the agencies and apps to block spam texts.More >>
“To know that someone got hurt that bad, and it’s a friend of yours, it’s just unbelievable,” Billingsley said, breaking down in tears.More >>
A police robot found the suspected gunman dead of a self-inflicted wound in the house where he holed up. Another dead man was also in the house.More >>
A woman in Cullman County created quite a stir on Monday afternoon.More >>
One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.More >>
Beginning May 15, the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles will begin accepting documents that make state drivers' licenses and ID cards compliant with federal standards.More >>
An 11-year-old boy shot her with a loaded gun he found in a nearby abandoned house, family members say.More >>
According to the police chief, the vehicle was aggressively approaching the officers before it was fired upon.More >>
The number of calls to the Carolinas Poison Center (CPC) about snake bites has increased nearly four-fold from what the center was seeing this time last year.More >>
Cleanup continues Monday morning after deadly tornadoes tore through several East Texas communities over the weekend.More >>
A Baton Rouge judge has allowed a man just convicted of raping an 8-year-old girl to be released from jail to care for his sick mother.More >>
