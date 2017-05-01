$27K in equipment stolen from Blue Moon event center

Memphis police are searching for the people responsible for burglarizing a Mount Moriah business on April 24.

Police said approximately $27,000 in audio and video equipment was stolen during the burglary of the Blue Moon event center between 10:45 a.m. - 1:15 p.m.

Business owners could not identify the suspects but were able to catch everything on the store’s surveillance footage.

If you have any information on this crime, police ask that you call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

