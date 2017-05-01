$27K in equipment stolen from Blue Moon event center

Two men are in critical condition after a shooting at Avalon Road and Vollintine Road.More >>
Two men are in critical condition after a shooting at Avalon Road and Vollintine Road.More >>
A potent cold front will move through the Mid-South on Wednesday afternoon and evening, bringing showers and storms to the area.More >>
A potent cold front will move through the Mid-South on Wednesday afternoon and evening, bringing showers and storms to the area.More >>
The man believed to be responsible for a shooting that happened outside the Purple Haze nightclub in April is now in custody.More >>
The man believed to be responsible for a shooting that happened outside the Purple Haze nightclub in April is now in custody.More >>
Memphis police are searching for the people responsible for burglarizing a Mount Moriah business on April 24.More >>
Memphis police are searching for the people responsible for burglarizing a Mount Moriah business on April 24.More >>
Harassed by spam texts? Chief Consumer Investigator Andy Wise provides you the links to the agencies and apps to block spam texts.More >>
Harassed by spam texts? Chief Consumer Investigator Andy Wise provides you the links to the agencies and apps to block spam texts.More >>
“To know that someone got hurt that bad, and it’s a friend of yours, it’s just unbelievable,” Billingsley said, breaking down in tears.More >>
“To know that someone got hurt that bad, and it’s a friend of yours, it’s just unbelievable,” Billingsley said, breaking down in tears.More >>
According to the Doniphan Police Department, the building has lost all phone connection due to flooding.More >>
The Current River in Doniphan has run out of its banks and is causing dangerous flooding in the area.More >>
A police robot found the suspected gunman dead of a self-inflicted wound in the house where he holed up. Another dead man was also in the house.More >>
A police robot found the suspected gunman dead of a self-inflicted wound in the house where he holed up. Another dead man was also in the house.More >>
A woman in Cullman County created quite a stir on Monday afternoon.More >>
A woman in Cullman County created quite a stir on Monday afternoon.More >>
A year after the accident, the girl has had two head surgeries, three skin grafts, one eye surgery and 28 blood transfusions.More >>
A year after the accident, the girl has had two head surgeries, three skin grafts, one eye surgery and 28 blood transfusions.More >>
One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.More >>
One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.More >>
Beginning May 15, the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles will begin accepting documents that make state drivers' licenses and ID cards compliant with federal standards.More >>
Beginning May 15, the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles will begin accepting documents that make state drivers' licenses and ID cards compliant with federal standards.More >>
An 11-year-old boy shot her with a loaded gun he found in a nearby abandoned house, family members say.More >>
An 11-year-old boy shot her with a loaded gun he found in a nearby abandoned house, family members say.More >>
With warmer temperatures outside, you may be seeing more snakes around your home.More >>
With warmer temperatures outside, you may be seeing more snakes around your home.More >>
Beer is a pretty good pain reliever, researchers said, but don't overdo.More >>
Beer is a pretty good pain reliever, researchers said.More >>