Shooter remains on the run after 2 critically injured

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Two men are in critical condition after a shooting at Avalon Road and Vollintine Road.

The shooting happened at approximately 7 p.m. Monday. 

The two men were taken to Regional Medical Center. 

The shooter left the scene going northbound on Maury Street.

