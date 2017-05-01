Hope family runs for safety after lightning sets home on fire

Storms over the weekend caused a house to go up in flames in Germantown.

Firefighters said the blaze started Saturday after lightning struck the home in the 2000 block of Tanoak Cove just after 9:30 p.m.

Germantown firefighters arrived on the scene, they saw heavy fire coming through the roof on the right side of the home. Two firefighting crews initially tried to go inside the home and put out the fire, but they were forced to pull back because of the heat and partial roof collapse.

Firefighters then used the department's aerial stream from a ladder truck and some large hose lines to cool the fire down before sending firefighters back inside to finish putting out the fire.

"It's pretty devastating inside and I don't know what they can save honestly," Michelle Hope said.

The family of four residing in the home were all able to get out safely.

The walls of the home were left covered with soot and ash, Pink insulation covers the floors in many rooms inside the Hope house.

"The rain started and the minute the lightning hit, I kinda felt how did it not hit me?" Hope said.

Michelle was in the kitchen cleaning up after her daughter and a friend created a couple of batches of slime. Her husband was giving their 2-year-old son a bath.

"I certainly heard it," Darrin Hope said. "It sounded like a very loud crack, pop. At first I looked outside to see if it hit a tree or something."

The crack of lightning sent their daughter and her friend running downstairs. Darrin was sent to check the attic for potential damage.

"As I approached the attic door, I could see through the cracks of the door that there was a light on inside, or I was hoping it was a light on. But as soon as I opened the door just a little bit, our whole left side of the attic was on fire," Darrin said.

The growing fire forced the Hopes to grab just a few things and run out into the cold rain to call for help.

Michelle said all she could do was try to get everyone out and safe, then hope the firefighters could put the flames out.

Belongings lost in the fire can be replaced. The five lives that escaped that night could not and the outpouring of support is helping the Hopes start over.

"This kind of puts things, everything, in perspective when you are shown so much love by your friends and your family and like she said, people you don't even know," Darrin said.

