Hospital merger is 'about elevating and expanding care'

Baptist Memorial Health Care and Mississippi Baptist Health Systems have completed a merger seven months in the making.

Baptist Memorial Health Care is headquartered in Memphis and has 17 hospitals in three states, including Arkansas, Tennessee, and Mississippi.

Mississippi Baptist has four hospitals in Mississippi.

The two hospital groups started talking about merging in September 2016.

"This merger will have a significant impact on health care and our communities," Jason Little, president and CEO of Baptist Memorial Health Care, said. "By combining our resources, we can invest more heavily in our team members, facilities, and equipment, which will result in greater access to new technologies, best practices and medical specialists. Ultimately, this merger is about elevating and expanding the care we provide to our communities in Mississippi and beyond."

The merger completion was announced on Monday.

Both hospitals have Christian missions and 100-plus years of history in their communities.

As a result of the merger, the new health care system will become one of the largest not-for-profit health care systems in the country.

Baptist Memorial will become the largest health care provider in the Mid-South and the largest health care system in Mississippi. It will also become Mississippi's fourth largest employer and will serve every county in Mississippi.

The merger of the hospitals was finalized in April after the Federal Trade Commission approved the merger.

