Janet Jackson returns to FedExForum

Six-time Grammy Award winner Janet Jackson is coming back to the Bluff City.

Jackson will perform December 6 at the FedExForum as part of her 2017 State of the World tour.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, May 5 @ 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster, by phone at (800) 745-3000, or at the FedExForum Box office.

Jackson is back on stage this fall after taking a year off to focus on starting a family following the birth of her first child.

Jackson's State of the World tour is a continuation of her sold out 2015 Unbreakable tour and will feature fan favorites from her chart-topping "Unbreakable" album, along with other smash hits and soon-to-be released new tracks.

