Man shows up at Family Dollar store bleeding from gunshot wound

A man was found bleeding at the door of a Memphis business Monday night.

Memphis police said a man showed up at the Family Dollar, in the 2800 block of Park Avenue, bleeding at the door just after 9 p.m.

The man was treated by ambulance personnel and it is unclear what his condition is at this time.

Police are still investigating where the shooting took place.

