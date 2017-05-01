Rising river impacts game hunters

A Tennessee administrative judge has issued an order against a Memphis man with a three-year penchant for posing as a licensed real estate agent in order to steal rental deposits.More >>
The Mississippi River from just north of St. Louis to Memphis has seen a rapid rise over the last few days due to heavy rains in the Mississippi River basin.More >>
A man was found bleeding at the door of a Memphis business Monday night.More >>
Hundreds of thousands of people are expected participate nationwide in one of the largest worker strikes in more than a decade.More >>
Two men are in critical condition after a shooting at Avalon Road and Vollintine Road.More >>
“To know that someone got hurt that bad, and it’s a friend of yours, it’s just unbelievable,” Billingsley said, breaking down in tears.More >>
A woman in Cullman County created quite a stir on Monday afternoon.More >>
Cleanup continues Monday morning after deadly tornadoes tore through several East Texas communities over the weekend.More >>
The number of calls to the Carolinas Poison Center (CPC) about snake bites has increased nearly four-fold from what the center was seeing this time last year.More >>
With warmer temperatures outside, you may be seeing more snakes around your home.More >>
Beginning May 15, the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles will begin accepting documents that make state drivers' licenses and ID cards compliant with federal standards.More >>
A Baton Rouge judge has allowed a man just convicted of raping an 8-year-old girl to be released from jail to care for his sick mother.More >>
One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.More >>
Beer is a pretty good pain reliever, researchers said, but don't overdo.More >>
According to the Doniphan Police Department, the building has lost all phone connection due to flooding.More >>
The Current River in Doniphan has run out of its banks and is causing dangerous flooding in the area.More >>