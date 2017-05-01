Rising river impacts game hunters

The Mississippi River from just north of St. Louis to Memphis has seen a rapid rise over the last few days due to heavy rains in the Mississippi River basin.

Flood stages are being reached and, in many cases, exceeded due to the rising waters. The stage at Memphis is expected to crest at 34.5 feet on May 10, which is half a foot above flood stage.

Flood warnings are already in place all along the river as a result of the rapid rise.

One impact of the flood is game hunting in Tennessee.

When the Mississippi River reaches 34 feet on the Caruthersville, MO river gauge all big game hunting will close in Tennessee's Mississippi River Flood Waters Zone (MRFWZ) and remain closed until the river fall to 32 feet on the Memphis river gauge. The river is expected to reach that 34 foot stage in Caruthersville on Wednesday May 3, thus prompting the cease in hunting.

This ensures that the harvest of turkeys will no longer occur on birds on isolated islands, levees, etc. due to flooding. This closure is effective on both private and public lands. The MRFWZ is everything below the bluff from the Kentucky state line to the Mississippi state line. This effects the counties of Lake, Dyer, Lauderdale, Tipton, and Shelby in West Tennessee.

