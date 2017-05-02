Tow truck driver shot in head at apartment complex

A tow truck driver is in critical condition after being shot in the head Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened at Edens at Watersedge Apartments near Fox Meadows on South Mendenhall Road, around 3:45 a.m.

Witnesses said they heard four gunshots ring out before calling 911.

When police arrived, they found the driver inside of the tow truck unconscious. Officers had to break out a window of the truck to get inside.

The driver was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The shooter is still on the run. Police are unsure what led to the shooting or why the tow truck was at the apartments.

