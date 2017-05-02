2 Memphis restaurants make 'Best Burgers in the U.S.' list

You can tell a lot about a restaurant by its burgers, aka the best comfort food ever. Speaking of burgers, FoodandWine.com released its list of best burgers in the U.S. and two Memphis restaurants made the list.

Hog & Hominy and Dyer’s Burgers made list and for good reason.

The East Memphis restaurant, Hog & Hominy, may be known for its “Italian Cuisine with a Southern Drawl,” but its signature John T. Edge Burger is what’s getting rave reviews. Serious Eats called it “an oh-so-succulent” burger. The burger is a tribute to John T. Edge.

The Downtown burger joint, Dyer’s Burgers, gives you that diner feel with its mouthwatering burgers and shakes. The restaurant was started by the late Elmer “Doc” Dyer in 1912 and bought by one of the restaurant’s original employees, Kahn Aaron, in 1935, according to the restaurant’s website. The “secret” to these delicious burgers is the cooking, as the restaurant’s website explains.

Other than these two restaurants, Memphis has several burger joints that leave you with a feeling of comfort and satisfaction.

We can’t tell you which one is our favorite. You’ll have to decide that for yourself. Until then, bon appetit.

For the full list of best burgers in the U.S., click here.

