Two tornadoes confirmed in Sunday storms

A strong cold front moved through the Mid-South and interacted with a warm, moisture-rich environment on Sunday morning. Several severe thunderstorms impacted Arkansas and Tennessee, and a few of those storms produced tornadoes.

TIPTON COUNTY, TN: The National Weather Service in Memphis (NWS Memphis) conducted a survey of the damage in Covington, TN, and determined that an EF-0 impacted the area. The maximum winds were 75 mph and the path of the tornado was 2.1 miles. The tornado touched down around 8:46 a.m.and lasted until 8:50 a.m. The tornado mostly knocked down trees and power poles, but it also caused minor damage to Crestview Middle School.

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, AR: A EF-1 tornado moved through portions of Dell, Arkansas, just after 2 a.m. Sunday. In just six minutes, the tornado traveled 5.6 miles and produced 105 mph winds. Cotton gin buildings and a mobile home were destroyed. Multiple trees were knocked down and several roofs were damaged.

