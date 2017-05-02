Arkansas State students raise $75K for St. Jude

Arkansas State University students raised over $75,000 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The students participated in an “Up ‘til Dawn” fundraising event through March and April.

The fundraiser places Arkansas State as the ninth-best UTD fundraising program in the nation, the second straight year they landed in the top 10.

"It was an incredible year. We overcame adversity to reach our $75K goal for the kids, and without the executive board and the constant support from students, it would not have been possible," UTD executive director Caleb Strain said. "To reach number 9 in the nation speaks volumes about Arkansas State University as a whole. We strive to give back to others and to make a difference, which is why I love A-State. This campus is built around people who are trying to make a difference, and through Up 'til Dawn we do just that. I can't wait to see what next year has in store for us."

University of Memphis ranked number one, raising nearly $250,000 in their Up ‘til Dawn campaign. Click here to see the full rankings.

