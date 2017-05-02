FedEx suffers 'substantial' IT system outage

FedEx deliveries may be delayed after an IT outage hit their Memphis hub Monday night.

FedEx Express had a ‘substantial’ disruption that was caused by an IT system outage.

FedEx said they have launched contingency plans to make sure deliveries go out as soon as possible.

Deliveries scheduled for May 2 will not have a money-back guarantee due to FedEx’s conditions.

Click here to follow your orders or contact FedEx about any customer service issues.

