Woman finds naked man in living room with clothes in washer

A man was arrested after police said he was found lying on a woman’s living room floor naked.

A woman told police she found the man, later identified as 55-year-old Timothy Alexander, and rushed outside, waiting for police.

Police said she had never seen Alexander before, and his pants and underwear were inside her washing machine.

The woman said she had no idea how Alexander got into her home, but officers found that her back door was loose and could have been easily opened.

Alexander was arrested and charged with aggravated criminal trespassing and indecent exposure.

