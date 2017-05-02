Bass Pro Shops responds to teens jumping in fish tanks

The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media. (Source: YouTube/KCNC/CNN)

STAPLETON, CO (KCNC/CNN) - A Teen following a viral stunt could face criminal charges in Colorado after jumping in a Bass Pro Shops aquarium.

Native fish living in the large signature tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull this stunt at the Stapleton, Colorado, Bass Pro Shops. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.

Bass Pro Shops Pyramid location in Memphis released the following statement about the pranks:

"We have extensive safety and security procedures in place. As a result, these incidents are extremely rare. We host more than 120 million visitors every year and provide a safe, fun experience for families who share our respect for wildlife."

Customers like Doug Hammond don't think it's funny.

"I think it's the wrong thing for them to do, you know, because of the ecosystem that it upsets," Hammond said.

The Colorado store brought in an animal care team to assess the fishes' health.

A spokesman said they're doing OK. In a statement, he said, "Our associates and security team quickly addressed the issue safely and without incident ... Such occurrences are extremely rare and highly discouraged."

Cory Anderson, a parent, said videos on popular sites like YouTube can encourage kids to do things they ordinarily wouldn't do.

"Social media. Honestly. I mean, peer pressure, and just to post things to get your 5 minutes of fame," Anderson said.

As a parent, he said he tries to keep an eye out.

"It's trying to monitor what they do and what they're on, but you can't because there are so many secret sites now and secret apps that parents don't know about that it's just, you can't fix it but you can't change it either," Anderson said. "I'm glad there wasn't social media when I was a kid."

As for the teen, there is no word on his condition. Bass Pro said it wants to prosecute to the fullest extent of the law.

Denver police said the teen has been ordered to meet with detectives in the coming week to discuss what happened.

