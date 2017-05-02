Shelby County Commissioner faces judges a 2nd time

Mid-South defense attorney Steve Farese told a jury women are "especially good" at lying "because they're the weaker sex."More >>
Investigators found a body next to a burned car in DeSoto County late Monday night.More >>
Nationwide, the debate over cannabis is smoking hot, but perhaps no hotter than around the subject of pot and pregnancy.More >>
A man was arrested after police said he was found lying on a woman’s living room floor naked.More >>
Shelby County Commissioner Justin Ford faced a judge for a second time on Tuesday. He faces aggravated assault and false imprisonment charges.More >>
The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.More >>
Several walk-throughs and an inspection yielded no trouble in the home in Oak Park Height, MN. But 45 minutes after closing, plenty of trouble slithered inside.More >>
Police say a gunman despondent over a breakup opened fire at a poolside birthday party and phoned his ex-girlfriend as he shot strangers, killing one woman and wounding six other partygoers before he was killed by officers.More >>
The U.S. opioid crisis is forcing hospitals to roll out non-addictive alternatives to treatments that have long been the mainstay for the severe pain of trauma and surgery.More >>
President Donald Trump's administration is preparing to roll back some nutrition standards for federally-subsidized school meals, a key part of former first lady Michelle Obama's legacy.More >>
The jam-band icon was performing the final number of a four-hour musical celebration of his birthday when he collapsed.More >>
“To know that someone got hurt that bad, and it’s a friend of yours, it’s just unbelievable,” Billingsley said, breaking down in tears.More >>
Some Jimmy John's sandwich shops will be offering a special price Tuesday for the company's Customer Appreciation Day.More >>
A public proposal went awry.More >>
Agreement will keep Coach Saban as the Crimson Tide’s head coach though January 31, 2025.More >>
