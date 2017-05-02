Shelby County Commissioner faces judges a 2nd time

Shelby County Commissioner Justin Ford faced a judge for a second time Tuesday.

Ford faces aggravated assault and false imprisonment charges related to an incident that happened April 23. Ford is charged with choking and hitting his 43-year-old girlfriend.

Ford decided not to speak to the media and instead let his attorney Coleman Garrett speak on his behalf.

"We will take it one step at a time," Garrett said. "It is what it is."

A judge decided Tuesday to reset Ford's case. Garrett said the next move is in the hands of Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich and the DA's office.

"They've discussed the possibility of a special prosecutor," Garrett said." Nothing will happen before then."

The move is necessary after Shelby County District Attorney's Office decided to recuse itself from the case.

Police originally arrested Ford more than a week ago for reportedly hitting his 43-year-old girlfriend and temporarily blinded her while she was driving.

Ford’s girlfriend said she pulled into a Church's Chicken parking lot along Poplar Avenue and Pauline Street. She then tried to get out of the car but Ford kept punching her, pulling her hair and strangling her.

Police eventually arrived and arrested him. Ford is due back in court on May 16.

