Wednesday at 6 a.m.: Cut your credit card debt

Chances are if you are reading this right now, you or someone you know has credit card debt. It’s a growing problem, and sometimes getting it under control can be a problem of its own. However, consumer experts say there are a few ways you can pay down your debt starting today.

The experts at Bankrate.com say the first thing you should do is pay off the most expensive balance first. They say this will help bring down your high interest debt. The trick here is to pay that off first, and then pay the minimum on everything else. They say throw everything you can at the biggest balances, because they will have the most interest.

However, there is an opposite, but very similar, approach. It’s called the “snowball” method, and it was developed by radio host Dave Ramsey. He says the best way to pay off debt is to get some confidence that you can do it. Start off by paying the little ones off first. That way you can keep the momentum going, sort of like a snowball.

Another way that is catching on is to do a balance transfer. The consumer experts say if you have good credit, then you could qualify for a card with lower interest rates that could help you pay down faster.

