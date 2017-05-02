2 men on run after robbing Mexican restaurant

Memphis Police Department is looking for two men who were caught on camera robbing a Mexican restaurant.

Police said the two were armed with handguns when they entered Taqueira Express on Summer Avenue through the back door.

Once inside, the men pointed their guns and demanded money from the register.

Police said one of the men took the money while the other held his gun out.

After taking money, the two drove off in a red Nissan Maxima.

The incident was caught on surveillance:

If you know where these two may be, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

