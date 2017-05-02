Tonight at 10: Pot & pregnancy

Nationwide, the debate over cannabis is smoking hot, but perhaps no hotter than around the subject of pot and pregnancy. According to a government survey, more than 3 percent of pregnant women admit to using cannabis while pregnant, and experts believe the number may be much higher.

Is it a matter of a mom’s choice or child safety?

A mom, who we’ll call ‘Jane’, sees it as a matter of choice. When she was pregnant with her son, she says the nausea was brutal.

“I would just eat a few almonds here and there; that was the only thing that I could keep down, almonds and seltzer water.”

She was losing weight and felt like she needed to do something. So, she figured she’d see if cannabis would help with her appetite.

“And as soon as I vaped the cannabis, instantly I was hungry and was able to hold down entire meals, and it was great.”

