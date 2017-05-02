Woman shot, car burned in DeSoto County

A woman was shot and left to die next to her burning car, according to DeSoto County Sheriff's Department.

Investigators found the woman's body next to her burned car on Old Highway 61 and Graves Road late Monday night. The woman had been shot in the head and her Chevrolet Impala had been set on fire.

DeSoto County Sheriff's Department has not released the woman's name, because her family has not been notified.

DeSoto County Coroner Jeff Pounders said the cause of death was not known yet. An autopsy of the body is expected to happen on Thursday.

