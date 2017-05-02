A Better Mid-South: Steve Farese's comment about women

Editorial by Tracey Rogers, Vice President and General Manager of WMC Action News 5:

Mid-South defense attorney Steve Farese told a jury women are "especially good" at lying "because they're the weaker sex."

Farese was representing businessman Mark Giannini in a rape trial.

Giannini was found not guilty. So, Farese achieved his goal – winning the case for his client, but at what cost?

I can only hope rape survivors who heard those comments saw through Farese's ploy and did not take the comments personally.

If you are rape survivor -- do not be afraid to come forward. Please report what happened to police and get the help you need to take your life back from your attacker.

I have posted information on how to get help on my Facebook page, A Better Mid-South.

Farese should be ashamed of stooping to this level to clear a client.

Respecting women always makes this A Better Mid-South.

