North Memphis grocery store declared public nuisance, shut down

A North Memphis grocery store has been shut down after being called a public nuisance.

Shelby County District Attorney's Office said King's Grocery on Springdale Street between Vollintine and Chelsea avenues is temporarily closed.

Police have been called to King's Grocery 77 times between March 2015 and March 2016. Officers have responded to assaults, drug trafficking, and other criminal activity.

The store's owner, Khalid A. Abdi, appeared in court Tuesday, but his case was continued to Friday.

“The property is an uncontrolled danger and a nuisance, serving as a haven for extensive drug-related sales and activity, criminal disturbances, and other dangerous behavior," District Attorney General Amy Weirich said.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.