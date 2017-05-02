More Timberlake memorabilia added to Memphis Music Hall of Fame Museum

Soon the Mid-South will be able to get a lot more of Justin Timberlake.

New memorabilia from JT will be installed at the Memphis Music Hall of Fame Museum, located at Beale Street and Second Street. The items will begin being installed at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The Memphis-area born and raised musician was inducted into the Memphis Music Hall of Fame in 2015. The museum will display items from Timberlake's 2013-2015 20/20 Experience World Tour. The tour featured 134 shows.

Those items will include tuxedos, shirts, and an Air Jordan sneaker exclusively designed for Timberlake by Nike. The tuxedos designed by Tom Ford became a mainstay throughout the world tour, further fueled by his hit single "Suit & Tie". The museum will also display one of the exclusive "JT and The Tennessee Kids" bandstands, which were prominently featured during the tour and during Timberlake's opening performance at the 2013 Grammy Awards.

Timberlake used a successful social media strategy during the tour the sold-out 2013 Legends of Summer Stadium Tour. After the Nike sneaker, exclusively designed for JT, was worn by Timberlake during a tour performance, Timberlake would autograph the tongue of the shoe and his team would rush the shoe to a pre-determined location within each tour city and social media tweets to his fan base provided clues to its location.

The 20/20 Experience World Tour made Timberlake the highest-grossing touring solo artist of 2014.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.