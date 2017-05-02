Timberlake memorabilia on display at Memphis Music Hall of Fame Museum

Soon the Mid-South will be able to get a lot more of Justin Timberlake.

New memorabilia from JT will be installed at the Memphis Music Hall of Fame Museum, which is located at Beale Street and Second Street. The items started being installed at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The Memphis-area born and raised musician was inducted into the Memphis Music Hall of Fame in 2015. The museum will display items from Timberlake's 2013-2015 20/20 Experience World Tour, including tuxedos, shirts, and an Air Jordan sneaker exclusively designed for Timberlake by Nike.

Click here to see photos from the Memphis Music Hall of Fame Museum

The tuxedos, designed by Tom Ford, became a mainstay throughout the world tour, further fueled by his hit single "Suit & Tie."

The museum will also display one of the exclusive "JT and The Tennessee Kids" bandstands, which were prominently featured during the tour and during Timberlake's opening performance at the 2013 Grammy Awards.

“We wanted one of those, so that night in 2013 we began asking, knowing he would become an inductee into the Memphis Music Hall of Fame,” said Memphis Music Hall of Fame museum director John Doyle.

That induction happened in 2015, where Timberlake declared his love for all things Memphis.

JT also loaned the items to the museum and has been generous with his support.

Timberlake used a successful social media strategy during the sold-out 2013 Legends of Summer Stadium Tour. After the Nike sneaker was worn by Timberlake during the tour performance, Timberlake would autograph the tongue of the shoe and his team would rush the shoe to a pre-determined location within each tour city and social media tweets to his fan base provided clues to its location.

“A big financial supporter of to our museums and obviously with other things we do,” Doyle said.

The memorabilia will be on display for the next two years, and the museum director encourages visitors to come celebrate what he calls "heroes of Memphis music."



“Our connection goes so deep and touches every genre of music,” Doyle said.

The 20/20 Experience World Tour made Timberlake the highest-grossing touring solo artist of 2014.

