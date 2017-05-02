Germantown School District offers to purchase 3 schools from SCS

Germantown Municipal Schools wants to buy the three heritage Germantown schools from Shelby County Schools.

Germantown Municipal Schools said its negotiating team would meet with SCS Superintendent Dorsey Hopson at 3 p.m. Tuesday to talk about purchasing Germantown Elementary, Middle, and High schools.

Later Tuesday, Germantown Municipal Schools will release details on the district's offer to SCS for the schools.

