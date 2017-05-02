Mississippi voters head to the polls for municipal elections

Election day is quickly approaching for many Mid-South municipal elections.

Mississippi cities are holding municipal elections Tuesday, and one of the offices up for grabs is mayor of Southaven.

Incumbent Darren Musslewhite seeks to keep his seat against challengers Tommy Henley and James Weifenbach.

There are a number of other races happening across the state, including those of Olive Branch and Horn Lake mayor.

Polls are open until 7 p.m.

To view a complete list of the Mississippi municipal races, along with other elections coming up in the Mid-South, click on our Election Guide.

