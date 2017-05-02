Collierville woman indicted for fatal crash that happened on her - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Collierville woman indicted for fatal crash that happened on her 17th birthday

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
Jerry Askin questions Sterling Panchikal not long after the crash took place. (Source: WMC Action News 5 archives) Jerry Askin questions Sterling Panchikal not long after the crash took place. (Source: WMC Action News 5 archives)
(SOURCE: WMC Action News 5) (SOURCE: WMC Action News 5)
COLLIERVILLE, TN (WMC) -

A Collierville woman has been indicted on vehicular homicide and other charges resulting from a four-vehicle crash two years ago that killed one person and injured four others.

Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich said 19-year-old Sterling Grace Panchikal was indicted on three counts of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

The crash happened on Panchikal's 17th birthday, May 2, 2015, on Bill Morris Parkway west of Hacks Cross Road.

Alejandra Sanchez-Ponce, 47, was killed in the crash. Her 27-year-old daughter was critically injured. A woman and two children in a third vehicle sustained non-critical injuries.

According to investigators, Panchikal was traveling eastbound on Bill Morris Parkway when her vehicle crossed over the grass median, hit a cable barrier, and went into the westbound lanes. Her car hit two other vehicles head-on. A fourth vehicle was hit by debris from the crash.

Investigators discovered vodka, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia in her vehicle.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly