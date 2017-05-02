Collierville woman indicted for fatal crash that happened on her 17th birthday

One person was killed and five others were injured in a crash, involving three vehicles, that happened on Highway 385 between Hacks Cross Road and Winchester Road.

A 17-year-old girl is under arrest in connection with a crash on Highway 385 that killed one person in May.

A deadly crash happened on Highway 385 at Hacks Cross Road back in May. Now, we know a 17-year-old girl is facing charges. And, even though one person was killed, the teen is only being tried as a juvenile.

Jerry Askin questions Sterling Panchikal not long after the crash took place. (Source: WMC Action News 5 archives)

A Collierville woman has been indicted on vehicular homicide and other charges resulting from a four-vehicle crash two years ago that killed one person and injured four others.

Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich said 19-year-old Sterling Grace Panchikal was indicted on three counts of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

The crash happened on Panchikal's 17th birthday, May 2, 2015, on Bill Morris Parkway west of Hacks Cross Road.

Alejandra Sanchez-Ponce, 47, was killed in the crash. Her 27-year-old daughter was critically injured. A woman and two children in a third vehicle sustained non-critical injuries.

According to investigators, Panchikal was traveling eastbound on Bill Morris Parkway when her vehicle crossed over the grass median, hit a cable barrier, and went into the westbound lanes. Her car hit two other vehicles head-on. A fourth vehicle was hit by debris from the crash.

Investigators discovered vodka, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia in her vehicle.

