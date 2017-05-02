Bobcat seen at business complex near American Way

Some unexpected guests have been calling the Mid-South home in recent weeks.

After sightings of black bears in Frayser and Bartlett, now there is reportedly a bobcat on the streets of East Memphis.

Employees at a business complex near American Way and South Perkins received an email from the property managers Monday after a bobcat was seen making its way down the sidewalk just days earlier.

"The bobcat was in the center of campus so other people have also seen it," spokeswoman for the complex Laura Fenton said.

One individual took a photo of the bobcat, without getting too close of course.

Representatives with the complex said they have traps ready for safety.

"We've contacted them [USDA wildlife] to set up some traps around the campus, and they're the ones monitoring to make sure this bobcat doesn't come back," Fenton said. "This is not the first time we've had some sort of animals roaming around. We are on Nonconnah Creek."

Memphis Zoo assistant curator of mammals Gail Karr said the location is a recipe for sightings of these animals, who are common in the area but seldom seen.

"Don't worry. A lot of time they just like to live along perimeters. They live all around this area," Karr said.

Karr said to be cautious of the wild animal.

"I would say just avoid it. It's going to avoid you," Karr said. "Just appreciate what you're getting to see."

