Police motorcycle involved in Midtown crash

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN

A police motorcycle was involved in a crash on Union Avenue Tuesday afternoon. 

The crash happened on Union Avenue, near Cooper Street, in front of CVS Pharmacy.

The officer was taken to Methodist Germantown hospital in non-critical condition.

