FedEx receives $2.4B contract with US military

By WMC Action News 5 Staff
MEMPHIS, TN

FedEx will be staying busy moving packages for the U.S. military after receiving a major contract.

The Pentagon just awarded contracts to FedEx and UPS, each worth $2.4 billion. FedEx will provide express service for small international packages and ground services for packages within the United States.

The deal goes through the year 2022.

