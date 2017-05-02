Storms ahead and flooding risk; Pot and pregnancy

A body was discovered in the pond at 6800 Poplar Avenue near a large office building. Memphis Police Department is investigating.More >>
The chance for rain remains in the forecast as we head into the middle of the week.More >>
FedEx will be staying busy moving packages for the U.S. military after receiving a major contract.More >>
A police motorcycle was involved in a crash on Union Avenue Tuesday afternoon.More >>
Some unexpected guests have been calling the Mid-South home in recent weeks.More >>
The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.More >>
Several walk-throughs and an inspection yielded no trouble in the home in Oak Park Height, MN. But 45 minutes after closing, plenty of trouble slithered inside.More >>
A virus carried by ticks is spreading, and could become a major public health concern.More >>
A respected moderate Republican lawmaker has dealt a significant blow to the languishing House GOP health care bill.More >>
One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.More >>
The Washington Post, along with the Associated Press, The New York Times, and CBS, are reporting the Department of Justice (DOJ) has decided not to bring charges against the Baton Rouge police officers involved in the death of Alton Sterling. WAFB has not been able to independently confirm the report.More >>
Doctors say the girl is brain-dead and likely won’t make it, but family members say they are still praying.More >>
The former North Charleston police officer accused of shooting and killing a man who fled a traffic stop pleaded guilty Tuesday to a federal civil rights charge.More >>
The number of calls to the Carolinas Poison Center (CPC) about snake bites has increased nearly four-fold from what the center was seeing this time last year.More >>
Police in suburban Dallas are acknowledging that a video showing an officer fatally shooting a black 15-year-old contradicts the department's original account of the incident.More >>
