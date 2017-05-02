Dozens of Memphians receive clean start after expungement - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Dozens of Memphians receive clean start after expungement

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
Tennessee Capitol Building (Source: Public Domain) Tennessee Capitol Building (Source: Public Domain)
NASHVILLE, TN (WMC) -

Dozens of Memphians are getting a clean start after having a chance to expunge old convictions off their record. Mayor Jim Strickland has helped raise $50,000 for the program, which targets people with minor, non-violent convictions. 

The donations cover the $450 fee it costs to get an expungement.

"I don't have to worry about this anymore on my record and like I had stated, I won't be turned down for a job for something that happened 23 years ago," Tina Heard said.

Meanwhile, a bill is sitting on Governor Haslam's desk that would allow people to expunge two convictions for the price of one.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly