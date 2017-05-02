Dozens of Memphians receive clean start after expungement

Dozens of Memphians are getting a clean start after having a chance to expunge old convictions off their record. Mayor Jim Strickland has helped raise $50,000 for the program, which targets people with minor, non-violent convictions.

The donations cover the $450 fee it costs to get an expungement.

"I don't have to worry about this anymore on my record and like I had stated, I won't be turned down for a job for something that happened 23 years ago," Tina Heard said.

Meanwhile, a bill is sitting on Governor Haslam's desk that would allow people to expunge two convictions for the price of one.

