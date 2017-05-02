Dozens of Memphians receive clean start after expungement

For the 5th time in 6 years, the University of Memphis Men's Tennis Team is going to the Big Dance of the NCAA Tournament.More >>
Mississippi cities held municipal elections Tuesday and early results show Allen B. Latimer retains his seat as Horn Lake mayor.More >>
Neighbors in the Nutbush area have a lot of questions about what people were doing at an abandoned house.More >>
The City of Memphis is planning new bike lanes to connect the Riverfront to FedExForum.More >>
The Tennessee House of Representatives passed a bill that allows an individual to apply to have their record expunged if they were convicted or a felony or misdemeanor prior to November 1, 1989.More >>
The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.More >>
Police in suburban Dallas are acknowledging that a video showing an officer fatally shooting a black 15-year-old contradicts the department's original account of the incident.More >>
The Washington Post, along with the Associated Press, The New York Times, and CBS, are reporting the Department of Justice (DOJ) has decided not to bring charges against the Baton Rouge police officers involved in the death of Alton Sterling. WAFB has not been able to independently confirm the report.More >>
A heated moment between two people in a truck and two cyclists and it's all caught on camera. The two cyclists are now in the process of pressing charges against the two in the truck for not sharing the road.More >>
The former North Charleston police officer accused of shooting and killing a man who fled a traffic stop pleaded guilty Tuesday to a federal civil rights charge.More >>
